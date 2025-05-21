Los Angeles County cooling centers, splash pads open as temperatures soar

A heat advisory is in effect for several regions across Los Angeles County this week, with temperatures expected to climb into the 90s and beyond.

During the latest Southern California heatwave, free, air-conditioned cooling centers are activated throughout the county to provide relief.

Children can also cool off by visiting one of the county’s 23 Splash Pads located at neighborhood parks from the South Bay to the San Fernando Valley.

Splash Pads are now open daily through September 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

What we know:



A heat advisory was issued for multiple areas through Thursday, May 22. These areas include:

West and East San Fernando Valley

San Gabriel Valley

Calabasas/Agoura Hills

Santa Clarita Valley

Los Angeles Inland Coast

West and East Santa Monica Mountains

Santa Susana Mountains

Temperatures are forecast to range from the 90s to near 100 degrees in some parts of the county. The National Weather Service warns that low humidity — dropping to as little as 8% in some inland areas — combined with strong winds of up to 45 mph in mountainous regions, may increase the risk of wildfires.

The heat advisory is officially in effect through 9 p.m. Thursday.

What they're saying:

Health officials are advising residents — especially vulnerable populations such as older adults, young children, pregnant individuals, outdoor workers, and those with chronic illnesses — to take steps to prevent heat-related illnesses like staying hydrated and avoiding outdoor physical activity during peak heat hours.

Cooling centers, splash pads, and community pools are available throughout the region for those without air conditioning.

To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.