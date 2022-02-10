Los Angeles County Fire Department captain dies on-duty after 'medical emergency'

A Los Angeles Fire Department captain died at a hospital after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, authorities said Thursday.

"It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the Active Duty Death of another one of our brothers, Fire Captain Steven McCann, Fire Station 166/C," a statement from Los Angeles County Firefighters Local 1014 said. The fire station is in El Monte.

"Captain McCann passed away unexpectedly last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve's family and friends today," the statement said.

"Our Memorial Management Team and PEER Support Team have been activated to ensure proper care for all family members, make certain Brother McCann is laid to rest with honor, and to support our Fire Department family through this loss," the statement said.

Sources told FOX 11 that the captain went into cardiac arrest.

In a statement, the county fire department, which declined to identify the captain, said:

"Last night, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a Los Angeles County Fire Department captain suffered an unexpected medical emergency while on duty. He was subsequently transported to a local area hospital, where, we are saddened to announce, he passed away. The department extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his family and friends. We have activated our peer support team, chaplains and memorial management team to assist this member's family, friends and fellow firefighters during this difficult time. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and we are not releasing any further information at this time."

