2 injured after Tesla plows into LA home near 5 Freeway

The Brief Two people were injured after a Tesla plowed into a home in LA's Pacoima neighborhood overnight. Investigators said the driver failed to stop after exiting off the 5 Freeway. The home has since been yellow-tagged.



Southern California authorities said two people were injured after a Tesla slammed into a home in the San Fernando Valley overnight.

What we know:

Investigators said the driver of a Tesla exited the northbound side of the 5 Freeway at Branford Street in Pacoima around 12:01 Friday, Jan. 23. That's when officials said the driver failed to stop at the light. Instead, the driver allegedly kept on going, flew over and knocked down a fence, and plowed into a home.

It is believed the car crashed directly into the living room where someone was sleeping.

The person inside the home was seriously injured and was taken to an area hospital, while the driver also required medical treatment.

The home has been yellow-tagged, meaning entry should be limited unless absolutely necessary.

What we don't know:

The name of the person inside the home who was injured and the suspect have not been released. Their conditions are unknown.