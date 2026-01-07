Longtime Altadena coach shares story of survival year after losing home in Eaton Fire

The Brief Adonis Jones Jr., also known as "Coach AD" lost his home of five decades in the Eaton Fire. He shared with FOX 11 the path to rebuilding has been difficult, and they've faced many hurdles. "Coach AD" says seeing the process of rebuilding in his neighborhood gives him hope.



It was a year ago when Adonis Jones Jr., also known as "Coach AD" in the community, lost his home in the Eaton Fire.

What we know:

Known for his tough love, Jones had lived in the home for over 50 years. "It’s still a nightmare," he told Good Day LA’s Mario Ramirez at the time.

Now, he says not a day goes by without bringing up the devastating fires in conversation.

Like the Jones family, several families who lost their homes in the LA firestorm said progress has been slow.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, the Jones family spoke from their home that was lost in the flames. What was once a home filled with memories and comfort is now a plot of land.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Longtime Altadena coach loses home in Eaton Fire

"It’s still mind-blowing," Jones explained. The process of trying to swallow this. Standing here and the process of rebuilding," he said.

It’s his tough love that has helped his family remain resilient. "We’re going to rebuild," he said confidently.

However, he admits things haven’t been easy for him.

"It’s been tough on the wife," he said.

What’s also been challenging has been the hurdles they’ve faced trying to find a new normal.

"The process with the permit was just going around and round the circle," he explained. However, the Jones family received some good news during the holidays after they were granted a permit on Christmas Eve.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: LA County investigation triggers sudden payouts from State Farm after year of wildfire claim delays

"I have seen this process of rebuilding and that was the only thing that really gave us a little bit of more hope in this process," he said. "So, that was a little bit of relief that it is going in the right direction."

His daughter, Rochele, said it’s been "horrible" watching her parents go through this.

"You look up to your parents as your superheroes, and you have to remind them too that sometimes it’s okay to take the cape off. It’s really, really hard especially seeing my dad today a year later. I’m just replaying back everything that day and it’s very, very hard."

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Eaton Fire decimates one of LA's historic Black communities

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Jones family as they continue the path to recovery.