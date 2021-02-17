Long Beach Unified School District to resume in-person classes for grades K-5 on Mar. 29

article

Long Beach Unified School District plans to resume in-person classes for grades K through 5 in March 2021.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia announced on social media that LBUSD will begin in-person elementary school instruction on Monday, March 29.

Garcia said all elementary school teachers and school staff "will have had an opportunity to be vaccinated with both doses before reopening."

Wednesday's development comes about two days after Los Angeles County gave eligible elementary schools the green light to reopen. The City of Long Beach, however, has its own health department and can follow its own protocols.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.