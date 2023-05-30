Suspect accused of stabbing multiple people shot by Long Beach police officers

article

Southern California authorities were investigating Tuesday after Long Beach police officers shot a suspect accused of stabbing multiple people.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing near 2nd Street and Quincy Avenue around 11:55 a.m. The police department said they located a suspect and a short time later, he was struck by police gunfire.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed a heavy first responder presence in the area.

According to the Long Beach Fire Department, multiple people were stabbed at the scene. At this time, the conditions of the victims are unknown.

Police say there is no current threat to the public.

This is a developing story, check back for updates