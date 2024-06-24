Dirt bike leads police chase across Compton, South LA

A person rolling around in a dirt bike is in custody – but not before leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase across Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect, inside what looked like a motor bike or a dirt bike, led the CHP on a chase across South Los Angeles and Compton.

Over the course of the chase, a CHP cruiser lined side-by-side with the suspect, but the dirt bike driver refused to pull over for at least 15 minutes. CHP officers eventually boxed in the suspect in Compton and placed the dirt bike rider under arrest.

Outside of refusing to pull over, it is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.