Cop car flips over following pursuit in Long Beach

A pursuit in Long Beach ended in a violent crash that caused a cop car to flip over.

What we know:

Images from SkyFOX show the California Highway Patrol vehicle on its back in the middle of the 91 Freeway.

Officers closed off the two middle lanes on the westbound 91 near Santa Fe. Traffic was backed up for miles, but was slowly moving around 8 p.m. as CHP opened the HOV lane.

The CHP officer was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the crash. The suspect is not in custody, CHP officials said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SkyFOX