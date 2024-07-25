Long Beach PD releases video of officers fatally shooting teen armed with replica gun

The Long Beach Police Department released video of a deadly confrontation with a home invasion suspect.

Video from the scene shows officers shot the 17-year-old boy after he pointed what investigators later determined was a replica gun.

The fatal shooting occurred on Friday, April 26 in what began as a 911 call about a break-in.

Officers responded to a call just after 8:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Cerritos Avenue. Arriving officers said they learned that an armed suspect was still in the yard of the home following an armed home invasion robbery.

The video shows officers giving the suspect verbal demands to drop the weapon. "I don’t want to hurt you, none of us do," one officer said in the video. The same officer is then heard saying, "Can you put that thing down please?"

However, the suspect did not comply and was struck by police gunfire after pointing the weapon at officers.

The replica gun was recovered after the shooting and officers said three people were safely removed from inside the home.

A replica handgun was recovered at the scene following a police shooting in Long Beach. (Long Beach Police Department)

Long Beach PD officials said officers negotiated with the suspect for 90 minutes.