Long Beach father, stepmother arrested in toddler's death

The Brief Detectives say the 14-month-old girl suffered ongoing abuse, which led to her death. The toddler's father and stepmother were arrested for murder, torture, and child abuse.



A Long Beach couple has been arrested in connection with the death of their 14-month-old girl.

What we know:

Homicide detectives have arrested two suspects for the child abuse and murder of a 14-month-old girl.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers responded to a hospital on Nov. 7 regarding a possible child abuse incident. The 14-month-old girl had been unresponsive and had signs of trauma.

Detectives were later notified that the child was on life support and would not survive, prompting homicide detectives to investigate.

The child passed away on Nov. 10, police stated.

During the investigation, homicide detectives determined that the child suffered ongoing abuse and her death was the result of abuse from her father and stepmother.

On Nov. 25, police arrested Alfredo Munoz, 40, and Kelly Munoz, 34, for murder, torture, and child abuse causing death. The case will be presented to the district attorney's office next week.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Ethan Shear and Kelsey Myers at (562) 570-7244. You can remain anonymous by calling LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.