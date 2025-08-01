Long Beach shooting prompts murder investigation

The Brief A shooting occurred in Long Beach during the late evening hours of Thursday, July 31. Arriving officers discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to their upper body. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Rickie Taylor.



A homicide investigation was launched after a 27-year-old was shot late Thursday night.

What we know:

Long Beach Police Department officers were called to an area near Long Beach Boulevard and Bort Street just after 11:15 p.m. Arriving officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officers provided lifesaving efforts until Long Beach Fire paramedics took over. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives then responded to the crime scene where the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Rickie Taylor, a Long Beach resident.

What we don't know:

Details about a possible suspect were not available.

What you can do:

Those with information about the shooting are asked to call Long Beach Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Chasen Contrereas at 562-570-7244. For those who wish to remain anonymous, you can submit tips online.