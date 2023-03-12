Long Beach lifeguards rescue dog swimming out to sea, now searching for owner

Lifeguards in Long Beach rescued a small lapdog who was swimming out to sea Saturday, and now they're searching for the dog's owner.

Lifeguards were called out to the Junipero Beach parking lot around 6 p.m. Saturday after people had reported a dog running loose in the lot, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

When lifeguards got there, they tried to corral the dog, but it was able to escape, ran to the ocean and started swimming out to sea. One of the lifeguards jumped into action, put on a wetsuit, grabbed his rescue board and buoy and went out to get the dog.

SUGGESTED: Dog rescued on LA freeway reunited with owner

The dog made it out to the swim line, according to LBFD, and the lifeguard was able to get it on his board with the help of one of the rescue boats.

The lifeguard brought the pup to shore and Animal Services came to help it. Now, the LBFD is searching for the dog's owner.

Anyone with information about the dog's owner was asked to call 562-570-7387.