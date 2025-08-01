Long Beach man arrested for allegedly sending money to ISIS; possible bomb found at home

The Brief A Long Beach man was arrested for allegedly supporting the terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). During a search of his home, FBI officials found what they believe to be a bomb in his bedroom. Bank records show that Mark Villanueva sent 12 payments totaling $1,615 to two intermediaries who accessed the money overseas.



A Long Beach man was arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he sent money to the terrorist organization ISIS.

What we know:

Mark Lorenzo Villanueva, 28, was charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a statement from the Department of Justice read.

According to an affidavit, Villanueva used social media to communicate with two people who self-identified themselves as ISIS fighters. During their interaction, Villanueva allegedly discussed his desire to support ISIS, and offered to send money to them to support their terrorist activities.

Villanueva allegedly told one of the ISIS fighters that he wanted to fight for ISIS himself, stating, "It’s an honor to fight and die for our faith. It’s the best way to go to heaven. Someday soon, I’ll be joining."

Villanueva also told the other fighter that he had a bomb and knives. According to prosecutors, during Villanueva’s arrest Friday morning, the FBI recovered what appeared to be a bomb from his bedroom.

A statement from the DOJ said that records from Western Union showed that Villanueva sent 12 payments totaling $1,615 during a five-month period to two intermediaries who accessed the money overseas.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating this matter.

What they're saying:

"Mr. Villanueva is alleged to have financially supported and pledged his allegiance to a terror group that targets the United States and our interests around the world," said Patrick Grandy, the Acting Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. "Thanks to the proactive efforts by the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the FBI and our partners safely arrested Mr. Villanueva today and prevented further support and spreading of ISIS ideology."