Explosion at Long Beach house injures one

Authorities are investigating what caused an explosion that destroyed a residential property in Long Beach Monday.

Firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Gale Avenue about 11 a.m., according to the Long Beach police and fire departments.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SkyFOX (SkyFOX KTTV)

The blast destroyed a back house on the property and injured at least one person.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation.

Video shared with FOX 11 shows the moments leading up to the explosion. Only a few seconds of the explosion was captured on surveillance video, since residents in the area lost power immediately after.

Crews put out several small fires on the property and took one person to a trauma center for treatment of burn injuries. The severity of those injuries was not disclosed.

Around 1,900 utility customers were left without power in the area following the explosion. As of early Monday afternoon, most of the power had been restored.