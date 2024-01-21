Long Beach crash sends car flying into canal; 2 killed

Two people were killed after a car crashed into the divider of an elevated road in Long Beach, and into the canal below Sunday night. Police are investigating the crash.

It happened Sunday evening on Studebaker Road, over the Los Cerritos Channel. The Long Beach Police Department reported the crash on X around 7:30 p.m.

According to officials, a car was heading north on Studebaker, when it hit the center divider and the car was sent flying into the canal below.

Video from the scene showed a Long Beach Fire Department engine hauling the car, a black SUV, out of the canal with a crane. Other video showed dive crews searching the water below the road.

Images from SkyFOX showed the scene around 9:30 p.m. Crews were still on the scene. The mangled car sat on one side of the road, the fire engine on the other. The northbound and southbound lanes were elevated and separated.

Several crews were seen looking down in between the two sets of lanes.

Paramedics declared one person dead at the scene. Another person was transported to the hospital, where they later died.

Studebaker Road was closed in both directions between 2nd Street to Loynes Drive while police investigated the crash.

No other information was immediately available.