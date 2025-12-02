Long Beach couple charged in torture death of 14-month-old girl

The Brief The father and stepmother of a 14-month-old girl have been charged following her death. Alfredo Muñoz Jr., age 40, and 34-year-old Kelly Anelalani were arrested on Nov. 25. Investigators believe she died after suffering ongoing abuse.



A married couple in Long Beach have been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for allegedly killing a 14-month-old girl in early November.

What we know:

On Friday Nov. 7, officers with the Long Beach Police Department were called to the Miller Children’s Hospital for a possible child abuse incident after a young patient who was admitted was unresponsive and had signs of trauma. The victim was identified in the felony complaint as Tilly S.

Detectives were later notified the child was on life support and would not survive her injuries. She was pronounced dead on Nov. 10.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities were led to believe the young girl suffered ongoing abuse and her death was the result of alleged abuse from her father and stepmother.

Alfredo Muñoz Jr., age 40, and 34-year-old Kelly Anelalani were arrested on Nov. 25.

On Monday, Dec. 1, the two were charged with one count each of murder, torture and assault on a child causing death. If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of 32 years to life in prison.

Their bail was set at $3,030,000 each.

What they're saying:

"The tragic death of this little girl is a heartbreaking reminder of the sacred responsibility we all share to protect our children from harm," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. "Our Office is committed to seeking justice for Tilly and ensuring those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

What's next:

The two are set to be arraigned on Dec. 16.