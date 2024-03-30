Lomita fire engulfs massive apartment building
LOMITA, Calif. - Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department are battling a massive building fire in Lomita Saturday night. SkyFOX is live over the fire fight.
The blaze broke out around 6:45 p.m., at the Vista Verde apartment building in the 2100 block of Palos Verdes Drive N.
By 7:30 p.m., much of the massive apartment complex was engulfed in flames, with many parts of the roof completely burned through.
SkyFOX was over the scene while firefighters shot water down from ladders to fight the blaze.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.