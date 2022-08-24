Loma Linda pastor found guilty of child molestation; more victims suspected

article

A 57-year-old pastor in Loma Linda was found guilty of sexually touching and harassing a young girl, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Harold Dien was arrested in 2018 after evidence tied him to the crime, authorities said. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail and required to register as a Tier 1 sex offender for the next 10 years.

During his Aug. 15 trial, authorities said an additional victim came forward and now investigators believe there might be even more victims.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Crimes Against Children Unit at 909-890-4901.

