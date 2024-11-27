Local indigenous group launches free, 24-hour all Native streaming platform

article

In the days when there seems to be an app for everything, comes a first. The First Nations Experience or FNX has launched a free 24-hour all Native American streaming platform for Smart TVs and Apple and Android devices. The creators say they want to educate their communities on their history and show non-natives that indigenous cultures have not only survived; they're thriving.

"This is groundbreaking to have an app available to our community," said Sahar Khadjenoury, who is Navajo and produces and hosts shows on the platform. The platform has cooking shows, news, movies, documentaries and even cartoons, all created by Native Americans.

"We are made up of a team of native producers and I think we tell stories in a different way, said Frank Blanquet, a director and producer. He said FNX started more than a decade ago when KVCR, the PBS station in San Bernardino had an opportunity to launch digital subchannels. They got the idea for an all-Native channel and approached the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, which owns the Yaamava' Casino. The tribe has donated $6 million to FNX and recently gave them another $1.5 million to buy more content and launch the app.

"It's so important to educate people on not only the native history but every tribe is different," said Lynn Valbuena, the tribal chairwoman of San Manuel. She says there are more than 500 tribes in the United States with unique languages and traditions, and San Manuel wants to see them all celebrated. She also hopes non-natives will use the app and learn about their Native neighbors.

The app is free to download and free to use. The creators say they never want cost to be a barrier to Indigenous communities having access to the content.