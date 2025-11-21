Local group trying to organize 'MAGA' day at Disneyland

The Brief A group called 805 Patriots is organizing a "MAGA invasion" at Disneyland on February 28th, encouraging supporters to wear MAGA shirts and hats. The event, dubbed "Patriots in the Park," is not officially affiliated with Disneyland, similar to other unofficial events like Gay Days and Dapper Days. Disneyland's rules prohibit flags and demonstrations, and the park reserves the right to deny admission to guests wearing attire deemed inappropriate or distracting.



The supporters of President Donald Trump are reportedly planning to descend on Disneyland en masse in a so-called "MAGA invasion."

What we know:

A group called 805 Patriots posted on social media calling on followers to go to Disneyland on Feb. 28, 2026 wearing MAGA shirts and hats.

The political group is calling their event "Patriots in the Park," and is selling special merchandise on their website for this event. The MAGA invasion would be similar to other unaffiliated and unofficial events at Disneyland, things like Gay Days and Dapper Days.

To clarify, this is not a Disneyland event.

According to park rules, flags and demonstrations are not allowed at Disneyland. Its rules also say that it reserves the right to deny admission to anyone wearing "inappropriate attire that distracts from the guest experience."