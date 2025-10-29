Possibly armed kidnapping and robbery suspects on the run in Watts

The Brief A group of suspects – with one of them possibly linked to a kidnapping case – led a police chase across Los Angeles County. The suspects led a police chase that lasted well over half hour across parts of South Bay neighborhoods, South Los Angeles, Exposition Park and West Adams before ditching the car in Watts. Officials fear the suspects may be armed.



The search is on for a group of suspects – with one of them possibly linked to a kidnapping case – near Watts.

The suspects – believed to be armed and also linked to a possible robbery case – led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase on Tuesday, October 29.

Officials did not say which robbery or kidnapping cases the suspects were linked to. It is also unknown if the possible kidnapping victim is in the suspect's car or if they were taken away.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of South Bay neighborhoods before passing by South Los Angeles, Exposition Park and West Adams.

The suspects eventually ditched the car in Watts.