Live like Dolly Parton with a stay on her tour bus

article

Ever wondered what it’s like to live like Dolly Parton? Now you will have a chance to get a glimpse inside the life of a touring artist — but at a price.

The country music legend is lending her highly-personalized motorcoach so fans can experience "The Suite 1986 Tour Bus Experience." According to the website, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the ultimate behind-the-scenes feel.

The tour bus is at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

RELATED: Dolly Parton donates $1 million to fund pediatric infectious disease research

So how much does it cost to live like Parton? A two-night minimum starts at $10,000. A portion of the profits from every stay will be donated to The Dollywood Foundation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A look at Dolly Parton's highly-personalized motorcoach part of the "The Suite 1986 Tour Bus Experience." (The Dollywood Company)

The tour bus sleeps up to two guests. The experience also includes a room at the resort that overlooks the bus. A premier dining experience is also part of the deal.

The bus also serves as a mobile museum complete with Parton paraphernalia and, according to a press release, when Parton used the bus, she "requested special hand-painted murals to adorn the walls of the bus."

"These unique paintings of wayfaring wanderers, wagons and crystal balls paint the interpretation of life on the road for the singer," the statement continued.

RELATED: Dolly Parton’s former home now a wedding venue for brides displaced by wildfires

The website says the bus was recently Parton’s personal sanctuary where she spent the past 15 years writing dozens of songs and working on a number of projects. The bus was designed by Parton and her sisters.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.







