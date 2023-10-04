Little Leaguers in Long Beach gets thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen

article

A group of Little Leaguers is out thousands of dollars worth of baseball gear. The team had their equipment stolen from two parks in Long Beach.

The West Long Beach little leaguers are now without important and expensive gear including pitching machine, bases and an ATV needed to maintain the fields at Hudson Park.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by West Long Beach Little League president Luis Terrazas in hopes of being able to pool the money to replace the stolen equipment.

As of Wednesday night, no arrests have been announced in connection to the thefts.