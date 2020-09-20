List of nominees for the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards
LOS ANGELES - Here is a list of nominees for the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards that will be presented Sunday night:
Drama Series :
-- "Better Call Saul," AMC
-- "The Crown," Netflix
-- "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
-- "Killing Eve," BBC America
-- "The Mandalorian," Disney Plus
-- "Ozark," Netflix
-- "Stranger Things," Netflix
-- "Succession," HBO
Comedy Series:
-- "Curb Your Enthusiasm," HBO
-- "Dead to Me," Netflix
-- "The Good Place," NBC
-- "Insecure," HBO
-- "The Kominsky Method," Netflix
-- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Amazon Prime Video
-- "Schitt's Creek," Pop TV
-- "What We Do in the Shadows," FX
Limited Series:
-- "Little Fires Everywhere," Hulu
-- "Mrs. America," Hulu
-- "Unbelievable," Netflix
-- "Unorthodox," Netflix
-- "Watchmen," HBO
Reality Competition:
-- "The Masked Singer," FOX
-- "Nailed It," Netflix
-- "RuPaul's Drag Race," VH1
-- "Top Chef," Bravo
-- "The Voice," NBC
Variety Talk Series:
-- "Daily Show with Trevor Noah," Comedy Central
-- "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," TBS
-- "Jimmy Kimmel Live," ABC
-- "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," HBO
-- "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," CBS
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
-- Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"
-- Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"
-- Paul Mescal, "Normal People"
-- Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
-- Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
-- Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"
-- Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
-- Regina King, "Watchmen"
-- Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"
-- Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"
Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
-- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
-- Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
-- Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
-- Brian Cox, "Succession"
-- Billy Porter, "Pose"
-- Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
-- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
-- Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
-- Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
-- Laura Linney, "Ozark"
-- Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
-- Zendaya, "Euphoria"
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series :
-- Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
-- Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
-- Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
-- Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
-- Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
-- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
-- Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
-- Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me" -
- Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
-- Issa Rae, "Insecure"
-- Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
-- Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"
-- Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
-- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
-- Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
-- Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
-- Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
-- Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
-- Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
-- Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
-- Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"
-- Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
-- Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"
-- Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"
-- Julia Garner, "Ozark"
-- Sarah Snook, "Succession"
-- Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
-- Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
-- William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"
-- Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
-- Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
-- Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
-- Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"
-- Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"
-- Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
-- Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"
-- D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"
-- Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"
-- Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
-- Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
-- Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
-- Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"
-- Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie :
-- Dylan McDermott, "Hollywood"
-- Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"
-- Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend"
-- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Watchmen"
-- Jovan Adepo, "Watchmen"
-- Louis Gossett Jr., "Watchmen"
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie :
-- Holland Taylor, "Hollywood"
-- Uzo Aduba, "Mrs. America"
-- Margo Martindale, "Mrs. America"
-- Tracey Ullman, "Mrs. America"
-- Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"
-- Jean Smart, "Watchmen"
Directing for a Comedy Series:
-- Gail Mancuso, "Modern Family," ABC
-- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy," Hulu
-- Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek," Pop TV
-- Matt Shakman, "The Great," Hulu
-- Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Prime Video
-- Daniel Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Prime Video
-- James Burrows, "Will & Grace," NBC
Directing for a Drama Series :
-- Lesli Linka Glatter, "Homeland," Showtime
-- Alik Sakharov, "Ozark," Netflix
-- Ben Semanoff, "Ozark," Netflix
-- Andrij Parekh, "Succession," HBO
-- Mark Mylod, "Succession," HBO
-- Benjamin Caron, "The Crown," Netflix
-- Jessica Hobbs, "The Crown," Netflix
-- Mimi Leder, "The Morning Show," Apple TV+
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special:
-- Lynn Shelton, "Little Fires Everywhere," Hulu
-- Lenny Abrahamson, "Normal People," Hulu
-- Maria Schrader, "Unorthodox," Netflix
-- Nicole Kassell, "Watchmen," HBO
-- Steph Green, "Watchmen," HBO
-- Stephen Williams, "Watchmen," HBO
Writing for a Comedy Series:
-- Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek," Pop TV
-- David West Read, "Schitt's Creek," Pop TV
-- Michael Schur, "The Good Place," NBC
-- Tony McNamara, "The Great," Hulu
-- Stefani Robinson, "What We Do in the Shadows," FX
-- Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, "What We Do in the Shadows," FX -- Paul Simms, "What We Do in the Shadows," FX
Writing for a Drama Series:
-- Thomas Schnauz, "Better Call Saul," AMC
-- Gordon Smith, "Better Call Saul," AMC
-- John Shiban, "Ozark," Netflix
-- Miki Johnson, "Ozark," Netflix
-- Chris Mundy, "Ozark," Netflix
-- Jesse Armstrong, "Succession," HBO
-- Peter Morgan, "The Crown," Netflix
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special:
-- Tanya Barfield, "Mrs. America," FX
-- Sally Rooney, Alice Birch, "Normal People," Hulu
-- Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, Ayelet Waldman, "Unbelievable,"Netflix
-- Anna Winger, "Unorthodox," Netflix
-- Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson, "Watchmen," HBO