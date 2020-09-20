article

Here is a list of nominees for the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards that will be presented Sunday night:

Drama Series :

-- "Better Call Saul," AMC

-- "The Crown," Netflix

-- "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu

-- "Killing Eve," BBC America

-- "The Mandalorian," Disney Plus

-- "Ozark," Netflix

-- "Stranger Things," Netflix

-- "Succession," HBO

Comedy Series:

-- "Curb Your Enthusiasm," HBO

-- "Dead to Me," Netflix

-- "The Good Place," NBC

-- "Insecure," HBO

-- "The Kominsky Method," Netflix

-- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Amazon Prime Video

-- "Schitt's Creek," Pop TV

-- "What We Do in the Shadows," FX



Limited Series:

-- "Little Fires Everywhere," Hulu

-- "Mrs. America," Hulu

-- "Unbelievable," Netflix

-- "Unorthodox," Netflix

-- "Watchmen," HBO

Reality Competition:

-- "The Masked Singer," FOX

-- "Nailed It," Netflix

-- "RuPaul's Drag Race," VH1

-- "Top Chef," Bravo

-- "The Voice," NBC

Variety Talk Series:

-- "Daily Show with Trevor Noah," Comedy Central

-- "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," TBS

-- "Jimmy Kimmel Live," ABC

-- "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," HBO

-- "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," CBS

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

-- Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

-- Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"

-- Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

-- Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

-- Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

-- Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

-- Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

-- Regina King, "Watchmen"

-- Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"

-- Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

-- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

-- Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

-- Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

-- Brian Cox, "Succession"

-- Billy Porter, "Pose"

-- Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

-- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

-- Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

-- Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

-- Laura Linney, "Ozark"

-- Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

-- Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series :

-- Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

-- Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

-- Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

-- Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

-- Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

-- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

-- Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

-- Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me" -

- Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

-- Issa Rae, "Insecure"

-- Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

-- Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

-- Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

-- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

-- Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

-- Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

-- Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

-- Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

-- Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

-- Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

-- Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"

-- Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

-- Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

-- Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

-- Julia Garner, "Ozark"

-- Sarah Snook, "Succession"

-- Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

-- Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

-- William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"

-- Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

-- Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

-- Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

-- Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"

-- Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

-- Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

-- Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

-- D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"

-- Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"

-- Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

-- Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

-- Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

-- Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

-- Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie :

-- Dylan McDermott, "Hollywood"

-- Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"

-- Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend"

-- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Watchmen"

-- Jovan Adepo, "Watchmen"

-- Louis Gossett Jr., "Watchmen"

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie :

-- Holland Taylor, "Hollywood"

-- Uzo Aduba, "Mrs. America"

-- Margo Martindale, "Mrs. America"

-- Tracey Ullman, "Mrs. America"

-- Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"

-- Jean Smart, "Watchmen"

Directing for a Comedy Series:

-- Gail Mancuso, "Modern Family," ABC

-- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy," Hulu

-- Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek," Pop TV

-- Matt Shakman, "The Great," Hulu

-- Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Prime Video

-- Daniel Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Prime Video

-- James Burrows, "Will & Grace," NBC

Directing for a Drama Series :

-- Lesli Linka Glatter, "Homeland," Showtime

-- Alik Sakharov, "Ozark," Netflix

-- Ben Semanoff, "Ozark," Netflix

-- Andrij Parekh, "Succession," HBO

-- Mark Mylod, "Succession," HBO

-- Benjamin Caron, "The Crown," Netflix

-- Jessica Hobbs, "The Crown," Netflix

-- Mimi Leder, "The Morning Show," Apple TV+

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special:

-- Lynn Shelton, "Little Fires Everywhere," Hulu

-- Lenny Abrahamson, "Normal People," Hulu

-- Maria Schrader, "Unorthodox," Netflix

-- Nicole Kassell, "Watchmen," HBO

-- Steph Green, "Watchmen," HBO

-- Stephen Williams, "Watchmen," HBO

Writing for a Comedy Series:

-- Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek," Pop TV

-- David West Read, "Schitt's Creek," Pop TV

-- Michael Schur, "The Good Place," NBC

-- Tony McNamara, "The Great," Hulu

-- Stefani Robinson, "What We Do in the Shadows," FX

-- Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, "What We Do in the Shadows," FX -- Paul Simms, "What We Do in the Shadows," FX

Writing for a Drama Series:

-- Thomas Schnauz, "Better Call Saul," AMC

-- Gordon Smith, "Better Call Saul," AMC

-- John Shiban, "Ozark," Netflix

-- Miki Johnson, "Ozark," Netflix

-- Chris Mundy, "Ozark," Netflix

-- Jesse Armstrong, "Succession," HBO

-- Peter Morgan, "The Crown," Netflix

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special:

-- Tanya Barfield, "Mrs. America," FX

-- Sally Rooney, Alice Birch, "Normal People," Hulu

-- Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, Ayelet Waldman, "Unbelievable,"Netflix

-- Anna Winger, "Unorthodox," Netflix

-- Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson, "Watchmen," HBO