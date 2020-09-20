Expand / Collapse search

LOS ANGELES - Here is a list of nominees for the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards that will be presented Sunday night:  

Drama Series :
-- "Better Call Saul," AMC  
-- "The Crown," Netflix  
-- "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu  
-- "Killing Eve," BBC America  
-- "The Mandalorian," Disney Plus  
-- "Ozark," Netflix  
-- "Stranger Things," Netflix  
-- "Succession," HBO  

Comedy Series
-- "Curb Your Enthusiasm," HBO  
-- "Dead to Me," Netflix  
-- "The Good Place," NBC  
-- "Insecure," HBO  
-- "The Kominsky Method," Netflix  
-- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Amazon Prime Video  
-- "Schitt's Creek," Pop TV  
-- "What We Do in the Shadows," FX  

Limited Series:
-- "Little Fires Everywhere," Hulu  
-- "Mrs. America," Hulu  
-- "Unbelievable," Netflix  
-- "Unorthodox," Netflix  
-- "Watchmen," HBO  

Reality Competition:  
-- "The Masked Singer," FOX  
-- "Nailed It," Netflix  
-- "RuPaul's Drag Race," VH1  
-- "Top Chef," Bravo  
-- "The Voice," NBC  

Variety Talk Series:  
-- "Daily Show with Trevor Noah," Comedy Central  
-- "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," TBS  
-- "Jimmy Kimmel Live," ABC  
-- "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," HBO  
-- "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," CBS  

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
-- Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"  
-- Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"  
-- Paul Mescal, "Normal People"  
-- Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"  
-- Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"  

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:  
-- Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"  
-- Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"  
-- Regina King, "Watchmen"  
-- Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"  
-- Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"  

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:  
-- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"  
-- Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"  
-- Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"  
-- Brian Cox, "Succession"  
-- Billy Porter, "Pose"  
-- Jeremy Strong, "Succession"  

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:  
-- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"  
-- Olivia Colman, "The Crown"  
-- Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"  
-- Laura Linney, "Ozark"  
-- Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"  
-- Zendaya, "Euphoria"  

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series : 
-- Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"  
-- Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"  
-- Ted Danson, "The Good Place"  
-- Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" 
-- Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"  
-- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"  

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:  
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"  
-- Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"  
-- Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"   -
- Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"  
-- Issa Rae, "Insecure"  
-- Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"  

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:  
-- Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"  
-- Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"  
-- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"  
-- Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"  
-- Nicholas Braun, "Succession"  
-- Kieran Culkin, "Succession"  
-- Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"  
-- Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"  

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:  
-- Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"  
-- Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"  
-- Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"  
-- Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"  
-- Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"  
-- Julia Garner, "Ozark"  
-- Sarah Snook, "Succession"  
-- Thandie Newton, "Westworld"  

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:  
-- Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"  
-- William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"  
-- Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"  
-- Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"  
-- Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"  
-- Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"  
-- Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"  
-- Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"  

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:  
-- Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"  
-- D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"  
-- Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"  
-- Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"  
-- Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"  
-- Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"  
-- Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"  
-- Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"  

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie : 
-- Dylan McDermott, "Hollywood"  
-- Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"  
-- Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend"  
-- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Watchmen"  
-- Jovan Adepo, "Watchmen"  
-- Louis Gossett Jr., "Watchmen"  

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
-- Holland Taylor, "Hollywood"  
-- Uzo Aduba, "Mrs. America"  
-- Margo Martindale, "Mrs. America"  
-- Tracey Ullman, "Mrs. America"  
-- Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"  
-- Jean Smart, "Watchmen"  

Directing for a Comedy Series:  
-- Gail Mancuso, "Modern Family," ABC  
-- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy," Hulu  
-- Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek," Pop TV  
-- Matt Shakman, "The Great," Hulu  
-- Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Prime Video  
-- Daniel Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Prime Video  
-- James Burrows, "Will & Grace," NBC  

Directing for a Drama Series
-- Lesli Linka Glatter, "Homeland," Showtime  
-- Alik Sakharov, "Ozark," Netflix  
-- Ben Semanoff, "Ozark," Netflix  
-- Andrij Parekh, "Succession," HBO  
-- Mark Mylod, "Succession," HBO  
-- Benjamin Caron, "The Crown," Netflix  
-- Jessica Hobbs, "The Crown," Netflix  
-- Mimi Leder, "The Morning Show," Apple TV+  

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special:  
-- Lynn Shelton, "Little Fires Everywhere," Hulu  
-- Lenny Abrahamson, "Normal People," Hulu  
-- Maria Schrader, "Unorthodox," Netflix  
-- Nicole Kassell, "Watchmen," HBO  
-- Steph Green, "Watchmen," HBO  
-- Stephen Williams, "Watchmen," HBO  

Writing for a Comedy Series:  
-- Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek," Pop TV  
-- David West Read, "Schitt's Creek," Pop TV  
-- Michael Schur, "The Good Place," NBC  
-- Tony McNamara, "The Great," Hulu  
-- Stefani Robinson, "What We Do in the Shadows," FX  
-- Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, "What We Do in the Shadows," FX   -- Paul Simms, "What We Do in the Shadows," FX  

Writing for a Drama Series:  
-- Thomas Schnauz, "Better Call Saul," AMC  
-- Gordon Smith, "Better Call Saul," AMC  
-- John Shiban, "Ozark," Netflix  
-- Miki Johnson, "Ozark," Netflix  
-- Chris Mundy, "Ozark," Netflix  
-- Jesse Armstrong, "Succession," HBO  
-- Peter Morgan, "The Crown," Netflix  

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special:  
-- Tanya Barfield, "Mrs. America," FX  
-- Sally Rooney, Alice Birch, "Normal People," Hulu  
-- Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, Ayelet Waldman, "Unbelievable,"Netflix  
-- Anna Winger, "Unorthodox," Netflix  
-- Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson, "Watchmen," HBO