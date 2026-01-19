Police disperse large crowd in Leimert Park

Chaos erupted following an MLK Day celebration at Leimert Park. Reports of violence forced the LAPD to move in and control the crowd.

What we know:

Police responded to the area of McClung Drive and Stocker Street West Monday afternoon for reports of a stabbing. Police couldn't find any victim but said an ambulance was requested. It remains unclear if the victim was taken to a hospital.

As police responded they say the crowd turned violent and set up skirmish lines and ordered them to disperse.

The crowd escalated as crowds of people started fighting with each other.

The police department said they found a victim who was beaten by the crowd near a McDonald's at 43rd and Crenshaw. Their condition is unknown.

Eventually the crowd left. Police confirmed arrests were made, but that number is unknown.

What they're saying:

Mayor Karen Bass released a statement saying in part, "Unfortunately after the parade, LAPD responded to a group of young people creating a disturbance and there are reports of a stabbing towards the end of the parade route that remains under investigation. Los Angeles has zero tolerance for this type of violence."

RELATED: Hundreds gathered for annual MLK parade in South Los Angeles

Earlier in the day, thousands gathered in the area for the annual MLK Day Parade in South L.A.