Legal victory paving the way for return of high school sports being played indoors

"Let them play!"

LOS ANGELES - That's been the battle cry for coaches, families and student-athletes pushing to bring back all sports.

After legal victories, indoor sports can soon join outdoor sports in resuming their seasons.

As NCAA student-athletes play games and competitions inside gyms many families began asking the question: Why can't high school athletes?

"It's a good day," said Ron Gladnick of Let Them Play CA. "We worked really hard for kids."

Following Gladnick and Let Them Play CA's collective efforts, a legal victory now allows all youth sports to resume.

"It now goes down to the local decisions," said Brad Hensely of Let Them Play CA. "Let them play. It's time."

Already, some school districts are responding. Orange Unified School District approved basketball teams to return to the gym Monday, which was great news for Brad Graham's son Caleb.

"Which is a great leap, right?" said the Canyon High School dad. "From outdoors to indoors... We're excited."

Getting back to play could mean weekly COVID-19 tests before games and a reduced number of fans in the stands.

"As long as we get to play, that’s all that matters. I mean that is a lot of extra stuff to do and extra precautions," said Madeleine Trepus, who plays volleyball for Foothills High School. "I'm sure it's worth it for everyone."

On Wednesday, LAUSD gave outdoor sports the green light to resume their seasons, but has yet to move forward with indoor sports.

Taft High School senior Langston Taylor shared his plea to return to the basketball court with FOX 11.

"Just give us this opportunity to get back to some normalcy. To get back to what we love with our teammates being," Taylor said.

CIF, the governing body for high school sports, acknowledged on social media of the settlement's outcome but reserved comment on what indoor sports guidelines will require.

