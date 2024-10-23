LeBron James, Bronny sued for alleged 2022 crash in Antelope Valley: TMZ

The Brief LeBron and Bronny James have allegedly been sued, according to a report from TMZ. The lawsuit stems from a car crash in 2022. In the lawsuit, two women claimed the father and son crashed into their car in Littlerock, injuring them, TMZ reports.



LeBron James and his son Bronny James are being sued, TMZ reports.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, two women filed the suit on Tuesday — the same day that the pair became the first father and son to play together in an NBA game.

The lawsuit stems from a car crash in Littlerock in 2022. The two women claim in the lawsuit that they were driving along a highway on Nov. 13, 2022, when LeBron and Bronny crashed into their car.

SUGGESTED: Bronny and LeBron James make NBA history as league's first father-son duo

The women claimed they were injured in the crash, and required further medical attention, and that their car was damaged. They're suing LeBron and Bronny for unspecified damages, TMZ reported.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, LeBron and Bronny played in the Los Angeles Lakers' home opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning 110-103.