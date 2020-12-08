Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
2
High Wind Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains

Learn the inspiration behind 'The Magic Christmas Ornament'

By
Published 
Good Day LA
FOX 11

The inspiration behind the Magic Christmas Ornament

James Barbato is spreading holiday cheer as a brand new author. Now, you can flip through the pages for watch the magic in the new 12 minute film. FOX 11’s Rita Garcia shares his story.

LOS ANGELES - Keeping up with tradition this holiday season, James Barbato is spreading holiday cheer as a brand new author. Now, you too can flip through the pages or watch the magic in the 12-minute film. 

Barbato says his father always worked a little extra to make sure their holidays were special since they didn't have much, which is why he knows first-hand the importance of feeling the holiday spirit, especially now. Together, Barbato and his family are restoring “joy to the world” through “The Magic Christmas Ornament.”  

“The key message in this is that the Christmas spirit lives within you always and that's the message that will be delivered,” he said.

 Barbato says he has been telling this magical story for years.
 
It's been a tradition in his family and now, he's sharing the magical ornament and adventure with others. He described this as something we all need since “2020 hasn't been on the 'nice list.’”
 
“Just remember when you were five, six, seven and how excited you were and that’s really what I'm about and that's what I’d like for Christmas,” he said. 
 
To hear the full story, you’ll just have to pick up the book or watch the 12-minute short film.  IT’s free for Amazon Prime video members or you can download the audiobook. Part of the proceeds will go directly to Toys for Tots.


 