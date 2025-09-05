Say goodbye to the iconic LAX sign

The Brief The iconic LAX sign is being removed starting Thursday evening to make way for major roadway improvements. The multi-year project aims to ease congestion and improve access around the airport. The sign will be stored and eventually relocated as part of the new road designs.



For 25 years, 32-foot-high "LAX" letters have greeted travelers driving into Los Angeles International Airport.

But this week, crews began taking them down as part of a sweeping roadway improvement project aimed at easing congestion and modernizing access to the airport.

What we know:

The letters are being removed from their longtime spot along Sepulveda Boulevard in stages, starting with the "X," then the "A," and finally the "L."

Officials say the massive sign will be stored nearby until it can be relocated and incorporated into redesigned roadways.

The project includes separating airport-bound drivers from local traffic, adding pedestrian upgrades, clearer signage, and direct access to the airport’s economy parking lot.

As part of the plan, the colorful 100-foot pylons that illuminate the entrance will also be taken down and relocated.

What they're saying:

"Today marks a significant milestone for LAX as we continue to innovate, evolve and transform LAX into a more efficient and accessible airport," said Michael Christensen, chief airport development officer of Los Angeles World Airports.

"While the LAX sign will be taking a break from the spotlight, our teams and contracting partners will be hard at work on roadway improvements that will provide long-term benefits to employees, travelers and our surrounding communities, creating a world-class airport experience for years to come," he added.

Timeline:

The removal of the letters began Thursday and will take place over a week.

The project is part of the Airfield and Terminal Modernization Program, which is expected to be completed by 2030.

The LAX letters were first installed in 2000 as part of what was called the world’s largest permanent lighting installation at the time, designed by artist Paul Tzanetopoulos.