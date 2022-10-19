LAUSD workers protest alleged harassment by school district

Workers with the Los Angeles Unified School District on Wednesday took to the picket lines to protest alleged harassment by the school district.

According to SEIU Local 99, the union representing nearly 30,000 school workers at LAUSD, charges have been filed with the Public Employment Relations Board against LAUSD for "interfering in union organization activities."

The workers include cafeteria workers, custodians, special education assistants, and others.

Their demands include improved wages and more full-time work, according to the SEIU.

"As they have attempted to discuss the status of negotiations with their co-workers, union members have been subjected to surveillance, intimidation and harassment," the SEIU said.