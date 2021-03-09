LAUSD, UTLA reach agreement to return to in-person learning

article

After weeks of negotiations, the Los Angeles Unified School District and UTLA have finally reached a tentative agreement on returning to in-person learning.

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner and UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz issued a joint statement Tuesday night unveiling the district's plan to returning to brick-and-mortar education.

LAUSD plans to reopen preschool and elementary school classes mid-April and secondary schools will return to classes near the end of April.

Below are the safety measures tentatively agreed upon by both the district and the teachers union:

Daily in-person instruction for elementary school students in a hybrid morning/afternoon model, while maintaining the option for students to remain in online-only instruction.

Secondary students will continue with daily online instruction, along with the opportunity to return to campus for peer interaction, social-emotional learning and lessons for college and career exploration.

Full-day, in-person instruction for preschool students.

Maintaining current teacher assignments whenever possible.

All students and staff will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their return to campus, and weekly COVID testing will be provided thereafter.

Masks and social distancing for students, staff and visitors at schools.

Schools will be kept clean and safe. Los Angeles Unified has already invested more than $120 million to upgrade air-filtration systems, procure adequate stocks of personal protective equipment and add extra custodial staff.  Social-emotional supports for all students.

Additional professional development for teachers.

Meals will be provided for students at schools, whether they are receiving in-person or online instruction.

Below is a copy of the joint statement:

Advertisement

Tuesday's announcement comes just days after UTLA doubled down on its shortlist of demands, rejecting a return to classrooms unless the following conditions are met:

LA County must be out of the purple tier

Staff must be fully vaccinated or access to the doses

Safety conditions must be in place, which includes PPE, social distancing, ventilation and daily cleaning.

LAUSD and UTLA's tentative agreement comes as nearby school districts like Long Beach Unified School District and Torrance Unified School District have either announced return dates (LBUSD) or celebrated bringing back students to classrooms (TUSD)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.