LAUSD back-to-school: Officials address student safety amid ongoing ICE raids

Over half a million students in the Los Angeles Unified School District returned to campus for the new academic year on Thursday. The big day comes as many families within the district grapple with feelings of fear amid the ongoing federal immigration enforcement.

Not only are new policies in place to address these fears, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called for the end of ICE raids across the city.

‘We don’t want our families to be afraid to come to school'

What they're saying:

"We don't want our families to be afraid to come to school despite the fear of deportation consequences. We stand with them. We have their backs and it's really great to be here and see another great opening to school," said Tony Thurmond, California Superintendent of Public Instruction and 2026 gubernatorial candidate.

Thurmond helped welcome back students in South LA's Jefferson Park community on Thursday and said lawmakers are working to keep immigration officers off school campuses.

"They deserve the welcome that they're receiving and, because of the circumstances going on in the world right now, there's a lot of fear and fear-mongering, and it's important to roll out the extra steps, and we're proud of LA Unified. They've made special bus routes available for families who are afraid to travel. We're working in Sacramento to pass legislation that keeps ICE immigration off of our school campuses and says schools don't have to share any information or any data with ICE unless the ICE folks bring a judicial warrant. So, at every level, we're looking to protect our students to have a great educational experience and to protect funding for our schools in California."

"Today is the first day of school. We literally had a press conference to assure parents that their kids would be safe [and] to encourage them to come back to school and to reveal several strategies to keep their kids safe," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during a news conference on Thursday morning.

"Just think about that for a moment, because we were protecting children from their federal government. That is an atrocious abuse of power," Bass added.

What we know:

Earlier this week, immigration agents were seen outside Arleta High School, where they took a 15-year-old into custody. LAUSD officials described the incident as a case of mistaken identity, involving a student with disabilities.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it was a targeted operation and alleged the teen they were targeting was a gang member.

To prepare amid ongoing ICE raids, the school district has distributed pamphlets to parents and students to inform them of their rights.

A group of teachers, in collaboration with the community organization Union del Barrio, is launching "teacher patrols" to protect students from potential ICE raids. Over 1,000 teachers have been trained to "defend their students," although the specifics of this defense remain unclear. The LAUSD has not sanctioned these patrols but asserts that it has taken all possible measures to ensure safe passage to school for students and their families.

The teacher patrols are set to begin as students return to campus, with more information expected from Union del Barrio and the participating teachers. The situation remains tense as students return to school, and the community continues to seek clarity and reassurance regarding the safety measures in place.

As the new school year begins, the focus remains on providing a secure environment for students amidst ongoing concerns about immigration enforcement actions.