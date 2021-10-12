LAUSD extends staff COVID-19 vaccine deadline to Nov. 15

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Monday it has extended Friday's deadline for its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, requiring now that workers receive at least one dose by Friday and a second by Nov. 15.

Workers must have at least one dose by Friday to continue reporting to work, according to the district. If they do not receive their second dose by Nov. 15, they will be "subject to separation from district service."

"The effective date of separation for employees without record of any vaccine by October 15, 2021, will not be prior to November 1, 2021," according to the district. "Employees will remain in paid status through October 31, 2021."

In a statement, a district representative said the delay was agreed upon "in order to protect the health and safety of all students and employees and also to ensure that all employees are able to be vaccinated with the COVID- 19 vaccine of their choice."

All district students and employees will continue to take part in weekly COVID testing through the end of the semester.

Max Arias, executive director of Service Employees International Union Local 99, which represents workers including custodians, bus drivers and food service workers, hailed the deadline extension.

"The extension of the vaccination requirement timeline will ensure that we can continue to maintain a safe and healthy environment for students and staff and minimize disruption of services as we continue to face the challenges of the pandemic," Arias said in a statement.

LAUSD students age 12 and older who take part in in-person extracurricular programs were required to receive their first dose by Oct. 3 and their second no later than Oct. 31. All other students aged 12 and up must receive their first dose by Nov. 21, and their second by Dec. 19.

Younger students will have to receive their first dose no later than 30 days after their 12th birthday, and their second dose no later than eight weeks after turning 12.

The mandate applies to all district students, along with charter school students on co-located district school facilities. Students "with qualified and approved exemptions under LAUSD's existing immunization policies" will be exempt.

