Cal State Fullerton soccer community mourns player killed in e-scooter crash

Ribbons and a newspaper clipping now line the road next to Cal State Fullerton for 19-year-old Lauren Turner, a standout on the women’s soccer team who was killed in an e-scooter crash.

What they're saying:

"Lauren was one of the best human beings you’d ever want to be around," said Demian Brown, head coach of Cal State Fullerton women’s soccer. "When you’re with Lauren, it was an experience, and the experience was always positive."

Turner died Friday, almost six weeks after the Sept. 27 crash. Her teammate, Ashlyn Gwynn, was also seriously hurt when the two collided with a box truck while riding e-scooters across campus to support the men’s soccer team.

"It’s an unfortunate situation — something you never hope, anticipate or think about," Brown said. "It’s nothing you’d ever want to wish on anyone else."

RELATED: Cal State Fullerton soccer player Lauren Turner dies weeks after e-scooter crash

The crash happened about a block from campus where the bike lane hugs the curb before flipping to the left of the turning lane at the intersection.

"It just feels like maybe that could have been me ’cause I ride mine all over all the time," said Wesley Pounds, a Cal State Fullerton student.

Fullerton police said the investigation is active, but they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor. No charges have been filed.

"Our big push is just put helmets on because it’s fragile," Brown said.

Titan Stadium, where Turner played, now stands silent ahead of Wednesday night’s vigil to honor her life.

Family Statement

Turner’s family shared this message: "With faith in Christ and hope in the resurrection, we share this update about our beloved Lauren.

Early this morning, our sweet Lauren fell asleep in the Lord. Our hearts are broken, and our family is forever changed. We will miss her beyond measure, yet we take great comfort in knowing she is now in the loving embrace of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."

A GoFundMe account has been created for Turner along with one for Gwynn.

The public vigil begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Titan Stadium. Hundreds are expected.