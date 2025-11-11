Cal State Fullerton soccer player Lauren Turner dies weeks after e-scooter crash

The Brief Cal State Fullerton soccer player Lauren Turner has died from injuries sustained over a month ago when she and a teammate were struck by a truck while riding electric scooters. Turner and teammate Ashlyn Gwynn were injured in late September; Gwynn survived but is currently undergoing a long rehabilitation program. The university's athletics department will host a candlelight vigil to honor the sophomore player on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Titan Stadium.



Cal State Fullerton women's soccer player Lauren Turner has died about a month and a half after she and a teammate were struck by a box truck while riding electric scooters in Fullerton, her family has confirmed.

The incident

What we know:

Turner, a sophomore from Tustin, and her teammate Ashlyn Gwynn, were injured at about 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 near Association Road and Yorba Linda Boulevard.

According to the Fullerton Police Department, the two women were riding electric scooters southbound on Association in the second lane.

A box truck, also traveling southbound in the same lane, collided with both riders, authorities said.

Both Turner and Gwynn were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Turner succumbed to her injuries on Friday, Nov. 7.

Her family shared the heartbreaking news on a verified GoFundMe page, and the university's athletics department confirmed her death in a post on the CSUF website.

Gwynn was eventually moved out of the ICU. She has been accepted into a rehabilitation program in Houston for her recovery.

‘A profound loss’

What they're saying:

"Lauren is a beautiful, bright, strong, and determined young woman whose love for soccer, school, and church communities shines through in everything she does. If you know Lauren, you know she is one of the toughest people out there," her family wrote on the fundraising page.

The school's athletics department issued a statement Monday reflecting on Turner's impact.

"Lauren was the funniest, most charismatic, and loving teammate you could ever ask for. She was the first to celebrate other people's wins. She is the true definition of an amazing person. She always carried herself with compassion, kindness, and happiness. The impact she made on the Titans women's soccer program is immeasurable. She will be dearly missed by everyone but forever remembered by her Titan family. We love you Lauren, our No. 5 forever."

Turner played in 30 career games, including 8 starts this season, and was integral to the Titans' historic 2025 unbeaten start, including a key win over Pitt, the Titans wrote online.

What's next:

The Titans athletics department will host a candlelight vigil to honor Turner. The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the field at Titan Stadium.