Laundromat owner's wife physically confronted by man trying to rob North Hollywood business

An attempted robbery at Laundry King located on Vanowen Street in North Hollywood escalated into a physical confrontation Wednesday afternoon after employees intervened to protect a woman who was being attacked.

According to the owner, Vardan Kostanyan, the suspect confronted his wife inside the laundromat while customers were present. Surveillance video shows the man physically attacking her as employees rushed in to help.

During the struggle, one worker pepper-sprayed the attacker, stopping the assault. He was eventually arrested by LAPD officers.

The incident marks the latest in a string of crimes targeting the laundromat. In previous cases, surveillance video shows an armed robber pointing a gun at a female employee. In another incident, a man is seen smashing the glass door to break into the business after hours.

Kostanyan said he’s grateful the LAPD responded quickly to Wednesday’s incident but believes more patrols are needed in the area.

"We need more cops, more surveillance, and we need people like this, that do harm to businesses and people, to be in jail for a little longer, instead of just going in and out," Kostanyan said.