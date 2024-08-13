'Last remaining' Denny's in San Francisco closes due to dine-and-dashers, report says

A Denny's restaurant in San Francisco, believed to be the city's last remaining franchise location, has shut down.

According to a report from SFGATE, the restaurant was plagued with alleged dine-and-dashers and vandalism. On top of that, the "tremendous" cost of running a business in San Francisco contributed to the diner's downfall, the franchise owner Chris Haque told SFGATE.

The franchise, located on Mission Street in the city's Union Square neighborhood, had been around for nearly 25 years before closing its doors for good, SFGATE reported.

Across the bridge in Northern California, an Oakland In-N-Out Burger location was forced to shut down due to crime in the area back in January 2024. According to a statement released by In-N-Out earlier in the year, regular car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies of customers and employees were reasons the restaurant was forced to shut down.

FOX 11's sister station KTVU-TV issued requests for comment on the San Francisco Denny's shutting down, and the restaurant told the station that it does not comment on the closure of its franchise locations.