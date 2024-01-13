LASD shoots man in South LA, investigation underway

article

At least one Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy shot a man on the streets of South Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, and now the department is investigating.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. according to the LASD, on the 1300 block of Florence Avenue. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting, just that the man was shot by at least one deputy and taken to a local hospital.

The department did not say what the man was suspected of, or what his condition was. Images from SkyFOX showed pool of blood on the sidewalk on the side of Florence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or submitting them through the Crime Stoppers website, lacrimestoppers.org.

As with all officer-involved shootings, this shooting is being investigated by LASD's Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau, as well as the Office of the Inspector General.