LASD shares photo of missing 80-year-old woman

article

Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 80-year-old woman.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Kuo Wu – also known as Yahua Wukuo – was last seen near the 3000 block of Walnut Grove in Rosemead on Monday evening.

Wu is listed at about 5-foot tall and is described as having black hair and brown eyes. LASD was told Wu's family is worried about her health.

Anyone with information on Wu is asked to call 323-890-5500.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.