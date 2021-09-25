LASD investigating bomb threat at Monrovia Gold Line train platform

article

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is investigating a possible bomb threat made at the Monrovia L Train (Gold Line) platform.

Officials say a train with a "suspicious item" is stopped on the tracks.

The station is evacuated and trains are stopping at the Duarte Station on the east and Arcadia Station on the west, according to Sheriff's Transit Services spokesman Ramon Montenegro.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

