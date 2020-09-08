LASD arrests numerous 'anarchists' at protest in South LA

For the fourth night in a row, a crowd of protesters gathered near the South LA Sheriff’s station over the fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee where deputies made around a dozen arrests after engaging with what they describe as a more “aggressive, anarchist” group than in previous nights.

LASD tells FOX 11 they gave the crowd an order to disperse when the crowd began “gearing up” and was standing in the street at Imperial and Normandie.

When the order was ignored, LASD began using crowd control munitions to push the crowd down Normandie, and many of them fled into nearby neighborhoods.

LASD arrested roughly a dozen of the protesters, who they suspect are not from the South LA community and came to the protest to agitate.

Deputies tell FOX 11 they recovered knives, poles, and fireworks from those they arrested.

They also confiscated their gear, including shields and fake “press” helmets.

