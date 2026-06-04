Preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near Las Vegas, USGS says

The Brief A preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Las Vegas area on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake hit at 1:47 p.m. local time at a depth of approximately 4 miles, with its epicenter located roughly seven miles from Summerlin. There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, which geologists note is typical for seismic activity measuring below a 4.0 or 5.0 magnitude.



An earthquake struck in the Las Vegas area on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

The USGS said a preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake occurred at 1:47 p.m. local time roughly seven miles from Summerlin.

The quake had a depth of about 4 miles.

(U.S. Geological Survey)

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.