Large tree crashes down in Brentwood

Crews are working to clear the road in a Brentwood Heights neighborhood Wednesday after a large tree came crashing down following days of rain and gusty winds.

The tree toppled over just after 6:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Kentner Avenue, which remains closed to traffic as crews continue to work to clear the area.

Gas and power lines in the area have also been disconnected and around 750 LADWP customers are affected, officials said.

Right now no injuries have been reported.