Large pothole shuts down lanes of 5 Freeway in Glendale
GLENDALE, Calif. - A large pothole discovered on the 5 Freeway overpass in Glendale led to the closure of two lanes for over six hours on Saturday, prompting a Sigalert and a thorough inspection by Caltrans before lanes reopened.
Timeline:
The pothole was discovered in the No. 4 lane of the southbound freeway around 1:20 p.m. when an officer noticed concrete debris on Western Avenue below the freeway.
At 2:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert, closing the No. 4 lane of the southbound freeway.
By 3:41 p.m., lane No. 3 and the Western Avenue off-ramp were also closed.
Lane 3 reopened at 6:59 p.m., followed by the off-ramp at 7:10 p.m.
The Sigalert was canceled at 7:58 p.m.
What we don't know:
Further details about the cause of the pothole have not been disclosed.
What's next:
Caltrans will continue to monitor the condition of the freeway overpass to prevent future incidents.
The Source: Information for this story is from the California Highway Patrol and the Glendale Police Department.