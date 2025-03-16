Large pothole shuts down lanes of 5 Freeway in Glendale

A large pothole discovered on the 5 Freeway overpass in Glendale led to the closure of two lanes for over six hours on Saturday, prompting a Sigalert and a thorough inspection by Caltrans before lanes reopened.

Timeline:

The pothole was discovered in the No. 4 lane of the southbound freeway around 1:20 p.m. when an officer noticed concrete debris on Western Avenue below the freeway.

At 2:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert, closing the No. 4 lane of the southbound freeway.

By 3:41 p.m., lane No. 3 and the Western Avenue off-ramp were also closed.

Lane 3 reopened at 6:59 p.m., followed by the off-ramp at 7:10 p.m.

The Sigalert was canceled at 7:58 p.m.

What we don't know:

Further details about the cause of the pothole have not been disclosed.

What's next:

Caltrans will continue to monitor the condition of the freeway overpass to prevent future incidents.