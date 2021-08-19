Large police presence in Compton after shooting

article

SkyFOX is over a large police presence in Compton.

FOX 11 is learning the police activity near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and East San Vicente Street stemmed from a deputy-involved shooting in the area.

It is unknown if either the deputy or the suspect are hurt. It is also unknown if the suspect was hit all together.

FOX 11 is making calls to gather information on what prompted the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.