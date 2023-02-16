Large fire breaks out at commercial building in Van Nuys

Firefighters are working to contain a large fire that broke out Thursday night at a commercial building in Van Nuys.

The fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. at a building on Stagg street near Sepulveda Blvd.

Images from SkyFOX show flames shooting out of the roof of the building.

According to LA City Fire, 120 firefighters are working in defensive mood to put out the flames.

The fire department says the building was occupied by an automotive radiator repair firm.

No injuries have been reported.