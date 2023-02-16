Expand / Collapse search

Large fire breaks out at commercial building in Van Nuys

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
Van Nuys
FOX 11

Large fire erupts at commercial building in Van Nuys

Crews are working to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial building in Van Nuys Thursday night.

LOS ANGELES - Firefighters are working to contain a large fire that broke out Thursday night at a commercial building in Van Nuys

The fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. at a building on Stagg street near Sepulveda Blvd.

Images from SkyFOX show flames shooting out of the roof of the building.

According to LA City Fire, 120 firefighters are working in defensive mood to put out the flames. 

The fire department says the building was occupied by an automotive radiator repair firm.

No injuries have been reported. 