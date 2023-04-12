Large blaze erupts at Van Nuys commercial building

Los Angeles City firefighters knocked down a fire that erupted at a two-story commercial building in Van Nuys early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said firefighters arrived at the 6700 block of Kester Avenue near Vanowen Street where they discovered multiple units inside the 15,550-square-foot building on fire.

Fire officials said it took 126 firefighters nearly an hour to knock down the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

