Larchmont residents complain of alleged 'nighttime prostitution' activities outside homes

Residents in Los Angeles’ Larchmont neighborhood say they are dealing with persistent prostitution activity outside their homes, primarily at night, raising concerns about safety, sanitation and quality of life.

Neighbors report that sex work frequently takes place in cars, on sidewalks and on public benches along residential streets, sometimes just feet from family homes. Several residents said the activity occurs most nights of the week and often until early morning hours.

Cellphone video shared with FOX 11 shows what residents describe as the aftermath left behind. "We see used condoms with semen leaking out of them on the street. Sometimes they’re covered in blood," said Larry, a Larchmont resident who asked that only his first name be used.

According to residents, cars begin pulling up after dark, with activity continuing from about 10 p.m. to as late as 5 or 6 a.m. "Right here — my room is right there," Larry said, pointing to where he says sexual activity has taken place nearby. He also described witnessing a couple having sex on a bench directly outside his home.

Karen, another resident, said the situation has made daily routines uncomfortable and distressing, particularly for families with children. "Whether it’s parents walking their kids to Van Ness Elementary or parents getting into cars with their children, how do you explain to a young child what this is?" she said.

After months of complaints and repeated cleanups, residents say they feel little has changed. Some neighbors have posted signs in their yards warning that surveillance cameras are in use, hoping to discourage both sex workers and customers.

"All the appropriate committees are aware of it, and our elected officials are aware of it, and they’ve barely made a dent," Karen said.

Residents believe the activity is connected to prostitution along the nearby Western Avenue corridor and say it has increasingly spilled into surrounding residential streets.

In response, Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez said the city has launched a new cross-agency task force focused on addressing human trafficking along Western Avenue. In a written statement to FOX 11, Soto-Martinez said the effort involves coordination with the City Attorney’s Office and law enforcement, as well as a partnership with Journey Out, a nonprofit organization that works to rescue young women and girls who are being trafficked.

"We recently launched a new cross-agency task force on Western Avenue to address human trafficking head-on," Soto-Martinez said in the statement. "As part of this work with the City Attorney and law enforcement, we’re partnering with Journey Out, an organization that specializes in rescuing young women and girls who are being trafficked to provide survivor-centered support and permanent solutions to these issues."

Some residents worry that those involved in the activity could be minors. "There’s a very good possibility they are," Larry said.

Neighbors say they hope the increased attention will result in both enforcement and support services, ultimately ending what they describe as a nightly disruption. "Anything they can do would be great," Larry said. "But I think it’s patrolling. I don’t think the resources are there."

Residents say they are hopeful that the renewed focus on the area will lead to lasting change and an end to what they describe as a troubling daily reality.