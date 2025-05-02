LAPD warns of 'virtual' kidnapping scams targeting Hispanic community

The Brief The LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division has identified a rise in "virtual" kidnapping scams targeting the Hispanic community. Suspects falsely claim to have kidnapped a loved one and demand money for their release. Community members are advised to be cautious of calls from unknown numbers.



Police are warning of a rising trend of "virtual" kidnapping scams targeting the Hispanic community.

What we know:

The LAPD has observed an increase in virtual kidnapping scams, where suspects claim to have a loved one held captive and extort money from victims.

These scams often involve phone calls or text messages from private messaging apps, with suspects speaking Spanish and providing various reasons for the alleged kidnapping, such as debts owed to cartels or traffic collisions.

Victims are instructed to send money to a specific location and are warned not to contact the police.

In some instances, the suspect contacts two family members (like a parent and child) at the same, claiming the other has been kidnapped.

What we don't know:

The exact number of incidents and the identities of the suspects involved in these scams remain unclear.

What you can do:

Beware of answering incoming calls from unknown phone numbers, especially with prefix numbers originating from Mexico (+52) and in some cases local area codes.

Beware of responding to text messages from unknown numbers on private messaging apps.

Beware of using social media platforms to enlist the communities help in finding a missing loved one. The suspect(s) take this as an opportunity to contact the user and attempt to extort money using any of the above scenario(s).

If you answer a call with any of the above scenarios, hang up and call or go to your local police agency for assistance.