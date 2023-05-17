LAPD volunteer suffers fractured eye socket after horrific bee attack in Encino

A Los Angeles police volunteer is recovering after a horrific Encino bee attack that was captured on live TV.

On Monday, viewers witnessed the police volunteer suffer what may have been one of the worst days of his life as he was stung by dozens of bees while responding to a call in the Encino neighborhood. As the volunteer, identified by family on a GoFundMe page as Gary, tried to escape the bees, he was locked out of going into his colleague's vehicle and had to walk away from the scene by himself.

As Gary, the volunteer tried desperately to swat away the bees, he tripped and slammed his head onto the ground – all captured on live TV. He was taken to the hospital with a fractured eye socket, in addition to dozens of bee stings.

According to his family on the GoFundMe page, Gary, the volunteer is expected to cover his own medical expenses. Those looking to help Gary, the volunteer can click here for more information.

The series of bee attacks in Encino left a second person hospitalized Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bee attack forces man to collapse on live TV in LA